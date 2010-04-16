By Brenda Rodriguez

What's a girl to do with you have a voluptuous body and you're million-dollar earning machine? Well, if you're Kim Kardashian you bare it all (literally) in the new issue of Harper's Bazaar, where she dishes about her famous booty, cellulite and going nude.

On her famous physical asset:

"I don't get why everyone is always going on about my butt. I'm Armenian. It's normal. My butt is probably not as big as you might think, because I have small legs and a small waist, which makes it appear bigger."

RELATED: See More Naked Celebs Unretouched

On her curves:

"I was wearing a C cup by the time I was 11. I would go to bed and pray, 'Please, Lord, don't let my boobs grow any bigger.' I hated what was happening."

RELATED: Naked Celebs Talk Body Image

On her wobbly bits:

"I might have a little bit of cellulite. I might not be toned everywhere. I might struggle in this area or that. But accepting that just empowers me."

RELATED: Susan Boyle Makeover Pictures in Bazaar

On how she stays trim:

"I'm trying to eat better -- which is a struggle. I like carbs. I didn't [used to] work out. I do now, even when I'd rather sleep in. I'm a firm believer that you should be your best you."

RELATED VIDEO: Watch the Hilarious Jersey Shore Makeover Video

On going nude for the Harper's photo shoot:

"It's definitely scary, but it's very liberating. I think the message is embrace your curves and who you are. I feel proud if young girls look up to me and say, 'I'm curvy, and I'm proud of it now.'"

RELATED: See Supermodels Without Makeup