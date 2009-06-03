Kim Kardashian has set the record straight about her relationship with beau Reggie Bush -- again.

"I am not engaged!" she blogs. "My new publicist was talking with [tabloid] Star earlier today and accidentally referred to Reggie as my fiance -- so they posted the news on their Web site.

"There have so many rumors flying around recently about Reggie and I being engaged that she assumed we were!" Kardashian continues. "She said she gets so many wedding requests, she thought we were actually engaged."

Kardashian also debunks more gossip.

"The rumors about me picking out my ring already are also not true! I don't know where all this comes from!!" she writes.

The reality show star promises she'll tell her fans when she and Bush make it official.

"Don't worry guys, you will be the first to know if and when I get engaged!!" Kardashian blogs. "Well after I tell my family, of course!"

