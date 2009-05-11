After hinting that someone in her family will have plastic surgery, Kim Kardashian is now revealing that her step-dad, Bruce Jenner (dad to Hills star Brody Jenner), is the one who went under the knife.

"Ever since I revealed in recent interviews that one of my family members would be going under the plastic surgeon's knife on the show, I've been inundated with emails and calls asking who it is!!" she blogs. "I can reveal that it was my stepdad Bruce!"

"Twenty five years ago, Bruce was ill-advised by a doctor to have a partial facelift and a nose job," Kim writes. "Unfortunately, the result wasn't what Bruce had hoped for and for years since then he has been the victim of cruel taunts from the media."

"Since he's turning 60 in October, Bruce felt it was time to correct the mistakes made by the previous doctor so he went to a new doctor for a second facelift," she continues. "The results are amazing! Bruce looks better than ever and he is extremely happy with the result. Make sure you watch Keeping Up with the Kardashians next Sunday to see what Bruce went through for his new look!"