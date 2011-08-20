Kim Kardashian and family arrive at the wedding venue

By Wonderwall Editors

Wearing in white sweatsuit inscribed with "Mrs. Humphries," Kim Kardashian arrived at her wedding venue Saturday afternoon, just a couple of hours before she walks down the aisle to marry Kris Humphries.

Kris Humphries and other members of the Kardashian clan also arrived at the mansion in Montecito, Calif. in preparation for the evening's big event. Humphries arrived in a white Rolls Royce, while Rob Kardashian and Bruce Jenner were chauffeured to the venue together in a black Rolls Royce.

Big sister Kourtney Kardashian shielded the bride-to-be from media waiting outside their hotel with a black Juicy Couture dress bag. A camera crew for their reality show followed their every move.

Earlier in the day, Kim Kardashian thanked her supporters on her web site. "I can't believe it's finally here! Thank you so much to everyone who made this day happen!!!!" she wrote. "You guys mean the world to me, and I want to thank you for all your love and support. I love you!!!"

Kim isn't the only one who is excited for her big day. "Butterflies in my stomach for @KimKardashian & @Krishumphries...beyond excited for today! the Anthonys are on our way! Love is in the Air!" tweeted close pal LaLa Vasquez, who is married to NBA pro Camelo Anthony.

Ryan Seacrest made a quick stop at Cold Stone Creamery while driving to Santa Barbara wedding, tweeting that he planned to change into a suit once he arrived.

And Bruce Jenner told ET he was feeling just fine about walking Kim down the aisle. "Not nervous at all," Jenner said, before playfully adding, "All I have to do is walk her down the aisle [and] I was once known to be athletic."

