One year ago, Kanye West's extravagant proposal to Kim Kardashian knocked it out of the park. And on Sunday, the couple returned to the place that will always have a fond place in their hearts.

RELATED: Stars in butterfly prints

Fresh off of her recent birthday party in Las Vegas, Kim and Kanye headed to San Francisco's AT&T Park for game 5 of the World Series.

RELATED: Celeb Halloween costumes

To document the occasion, Kim shared several photos via Instagram, including a picture hanging out with Giants legend Barry Bonds. "#DateNight #WorldSeries #IHaventBeenBackHereSinceISaidYes," she captioned a sweet photo of her and her smiling husband.

RELATED: Kimye take North to the pumpkin patch

Considering a baseball game was happening on Sunday, the surroundings were certainly a bit different from Kim's previous visit to the park. Last year, Kanye West rented out the entire baseball stadium and asked Kim Kardashian to be his wife in front of their friends and families while a 50-piece orchestra played Lana Del Rey's "Young and Beautiful" and the words "PLEEEASE MARRY MEEE!!!" were projected on the ballpark's jumbo television screen.

The Wests saw the Giants beat the Kansas City Royals 5-0 on their first time back to the baseball park since Kanye got down on one knee. Apparently good things happen when Kim and Kanye go to AT&T Park.