Rest assured, as Kim Kardashian and Kanye West prep for parenthood, E! cameras will be following the soon-to-be first-time parents every step of the way.

"Kim and Kanye are an incredibly dynamic couple, and their baby news is just so exciting," network president Suzanne Kolb tells The Hollywood Reporter in a statement. "Like so many Kardashian fans, we love it when this close-knit family gets even bigger. We look forward to sharing the joy as they prepare for more diapers, more bottle and without a doubt, more fabulous baby wear."

(A Hollywood Reporter source adds that the network "will continue to cover all aspects of Kim's life as it always has.")

West announced his girlfriend's pregnancy during at concert at Revel in Atlantic City, New Jersey, Dec. 30. This will be the first child for both West, 35, and Kardashian, 32, who were friends for nearly a decade before taking things to the next level in April 2012.

Twice-wed Kardashian -- who is still legally married to ex Kris Humphries -- spoke to Us Weekly about her baby news while hosting a New Year's Eve party at Las Vegas' 1OAK Dec. 31.

"I haven't had any morning sickness, but it still isn't the easiest," the Kourtney & Kim Take Miami star admitted. "People always say it's easy and fun. It's definitely an adjustment learning about your body and stuff like that. I've been feeling really good."

Kardashian -- who is 12 weeks along -- is eager to learn the gender of her firstborn. "Of course I do want to know," she told Us. "I can't find out yet, but I do want to know."

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's Baby Will Appear on E! Reality Shows