Scott Disick finally has his priorities in check.

In the premiere episode of Kourtney & Kim Take Miami, the 29-year-old grows increasingly frustrated as Khloe Kardashian-Odom, 28, and Kim Kardashian, 32, knock back drinks with their DASH employees.

"Scott, come here!" Khloe yells from the room next door.

"I'm chilling," Disick says to Kourtney Kardashian, who is tending to their newborn daughter Penelope.

PHOTOS: How Kourtney Kardashian got her beach-ready body

Khloe doesn't share their mentality. "Being in Miami, it's a girls' night. Let's have some drinks!" she says. "It's a celebration any time Kim is drinking and hanging out."

With the girls growing rowdier by the minute, an annoyed Disick gestures to the dividing wall and says to Kourtney, "We have two different lifestyles from this end of the room to that end of the room."

PHOTOS: Introducing Penelope Scotland Disick!

Meanwhile, Khloe loudly asks the group, "Who lies about an abortion? You lie about not having one." Kim -- not yet pregnant with Kanye West's child -- interrupts her to say, "These jello shots are amazing."

"Behind this is a family," Disick says, once again gesturing to the wall. "Behind that side is a mockery."

PHOTOS: The Kardashians take Miami by storm

The new season of Kourtney & Kim Take Miami premieres Sunday, Jan. 20, at 9 p.m. EST on the E! network.

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Kim Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian-Odom Get Drunk, Annoy Scott Disick