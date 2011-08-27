That was a quick trip!

Five days after arriving in Paris, France (followed by several romantic stops throughout Italy), newlyweds Kim Kardashian and Kris Humphries arrived home in L.A. Friday night.

"Back in the U.S. and it feels so good! Had such a fun relaxing time away," Kardashian tweeted. "Back to reality!"

Added Humphries, 26: "I love being in the U.S."

The couple made it home two days before the MTV Music Video Awards, where Kardashian, 30, is scheduled to present. (She'll also be seated next to Twilight hunk Taylor Lautner.)

Up next for reality TV's royal couple? Visiting New York City to celebrate with friends who couldn't make it to their lavish Montecito, Calif. wedding ceremony on August 20.

