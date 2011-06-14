What do you get the girl who has everything? Apparently a $6,500 Lalique tourbillon black vase and a $470 Cunill Galaxy sterling frame, among other luxury goods.

Kim Kardashian and Kris Humphries' wedding registry at the pricey Geary's in Beverly Hills has been revealed, and one thing that's certain is that the couple have some very expensive tastes.

Relax - if you're on a budget, you can give the couple a $43 Osiris butter spreader, which also made the list.

But aside from the registry letting guests know that the two are fans of Hermes dinnerware, it also lists Oct. 31, 2011, as the "Event Date," causing speculation that the couple will tie the knot on Halloween.

