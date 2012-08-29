Kim Kardashian and Old Navy Settle Lawsuit Over Ad

The Associated Press

LOS ANGELES (AP) -- Kim Kardashian has settled a lawsuit against Old Navy claiming the clothing retailer violated her publicity rights by using a lookalike in an ad.

Kardashian sued over the spot in July 2011, claiming the company's use of a model who looked like her might confuse consumers about her actual endorsements. The reality TV starlet has her own clothing store and shoe line.

No details about the settlement were filed with the court. Kardashian's attorney says the lawsuit was settled to the mutual satisfaction of both sides.

A spokesperson for Old Navy parent company The Gap Inc. was not immediately available.

The case was dismissed Tuesday in Los Angeles.

Kardashian had been seeking unspecified damages and an order barring Old Navy from using a lookalike model again.

