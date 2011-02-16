That's definitely hot!

Former BFFs-turned-rivals Kim Kardashian and Paris Hilton buried the hatchet Sunday after years of feuding, a source confirms to UsMagazine.com. (Hilton's rep confirmed the meeting to E! News, which first reported the news.)

The site of the truce was music mogul Jimmy Iovine's Grammys afterparty in L.A., where "Paris came up to her and apologized, and said she didn't want to fight," the source explains. "Paris said she was happy for Kim's success despite what reports have said. Kim was sweet and accepted her apology."

A fellow Hollywood socialite from birth, Hilton, who turns 30 on Thursday, grew up with Kardashian, 30, and served as a mentor for her pal, taking Kim to her first Hollywood parties.

Revelers at an August 2010 bash in Las Vegas observed Hilton fly into a rage when Kardashian ignored and publicly mocked her. At issue? Kardashian's meteoric rise to fame, which eclipsed Hilton's own stardom. "It's jealousy," one insider said.

Counters another source: "There was no fight!"

Still, Kardashian mused to Harper's Bazaar last month of the bygone friendship: "There comes a point in life where you just grow apart and you realize you're not as similar as you thought ... And I never run into her anywhere. Isn't that so weird?"

RELATED ON WONDERWALL & MSN:

Get the scoop on the best celeb rivalries

Learn all about 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' on MSN

Find out how to shop like Kim K on Glo

RELATED ON USMAGAZINE.COM:

PHOTOS: Kim's TMI Twit-Pics

PHOTOS: Paris, Kim and other stars talk over the red carpet

PHOTOS: Paris' sexiest bikinis of all time