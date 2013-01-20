Kim Kardashian has lashed out at the prankster whose hoax call on Friday led to a lockdown at her mother and stepfather's Malibu home.

Initial reports suggested police raided the compound and reportedly forced Kris Jenner, her husband Bruce and their daughters Kendall and Kylie out of the house as they searched the place for an intruder. It has now emerged that the family was not at home when police arrived.

The drama came after the authorities received a call from someone who claimed they were locked in a closet inside the house, where a shooting had occurred. Cops found nothing and insiders suggested the call was the latest in a "swatting" trend currently sweeping through Hollywood, in which fake emergency phone calls are made.

Jenner's daughter Kim Kardashian has since taken to Twitter.com to blast the hoaxer, writing, "These prank calls are NOT funny. People can get arrested for this! I hope they find out [who] is behind this. It's dangerous & not a joke!"

Other celebrities targeted by swatters include Tom Cruise, Justin Bieber and Ashton Kutcher.