G'day, indeed.

Kim Kardashian is cutting short her time in Australia -- nixing planned promotional engagements through the weekend in Melbourne and elsewhere. Various Australian news outlets confirm that the reality star, 31, is flying home to the U.S. with sister Khloe on Thursday or Friday; she had forged ahead with the big trip despite filing for divorce from husband Kris Humphries on Monday.

PHOTOS: Kim and Kris' sexy honeymoon

One of Kardashian's canceled gigs include an appearance at the Melbourne Cup Carnival for Swisse vitamins marquee on Saturday, for which she was reportedly to be paid $150,000.

"I am very disappointed that I am unable to attend the Swisse marquee but I hope to come back and work with the Swisse team at another point in time," she said.

VIDEO: Kim and Kris -- what went wrong?

Somber throughout her appearances Down Under, the divorcee-to-be initially said she was determined to honor her Australian commitments, marital disasters be damned.

PHOTOS: Real or fake? Look back on their wedding day

"I love our fan base out here. Of course I do really want some time to myself and it has been tough," she said of Humphries, 26, to whom she had been married for 72 days. "But I didn't wanna bail on everyone and, you know, skip out on this commitment."

Get more Us! Follow us on Twitter, Friend us on Facebook, Subscribe to Us Weekly