Kim Kardashian Believes She'll Marry Kanye West, Wants Kids

Us Weekly

Kim Kardashian may have made a mistake marrying Kris Humphries, but she's got a good feeling now with Kanye West at her side.

PHOTOS: Why Kim and Kanye are the perfect match

The 31-year-old "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" star chatted with the ladies of "The View" on Wednesday about her six-month relationship with 35-year-old rapper West.

"What about marriage? Do you want his child? Where are we?" Barbara Walters, 82, boldly asked Kardashian.

VIDEO: Kanye makes Kim throw out all her clothes

"Technically I'm still married," Kardashian said of her still-pending divorce from NBA star Humphries, 27. "Anything I'd be in now would be a permanent relationship." She added that she "thinks" West is her "perfect match."

"Is this the one that you're in now?" Walters asked. "I hope so," the reality star replied. "I believe so."

Not giving up on the hard line of questioning, Walters asked Kardashian if she wants to have children with West. "At the space that I am in life now, kids are definitely something I want," she said. "I think I wanted that before. I think I fell in love so quickly and wanted that to be my life so badly but I just didn't take the time to find someone."

PHOTOS: Kim and Kanye's sweetest PDA

Kardashian is still engaged in a bitter divorce battle with Humphries from whom she filed for divorce after 72 days of marriage in October 2011. But the starlet said she's a different person now and has no regrets.

"I care more about the simple things. You really figure out what's important in life," she explained. "I value time more; staying at home, doing nothing, cooking in. I'm not all about the glitz and glam of a relationship."

Keep clicking to see photos of Kim and Kanye's life together so far ...