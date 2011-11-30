Kim sure is ready to have another little Kardashian to keep up with!

Just hours after Kourtney Kardashian revealed exclusively to Us Weekly that she's nine weeks pregnant with her and Scott Disick's second baby, Kim took to her Celebuzz blog to share her congratulations. "This is such a blessing and the whole family is beyond thrilled!" she wrote Wednesday.

"I just know Mason will make the best big brother and I can't wait to meet my new little niece or nephew!"

Added Khloe Kardashian Odom, via Twitter: "Such an amazing day! I am so excited!"

In her exclusive interview with Us, Kourtney, 32, reveals that she took a home pregnancy test five weeks ago. "Now I'm nine weeks along," the mom of 2-year-old Mason told Us. "You're supposed to wait 12 weeks to tell people, but I feel confident."

As her pregnancy progresses, Kourtney says she and Disick plan to find out the sex of their baby. While Disick hopes for a girl, his partner of five years is just anxious for a healthy child.

Says Kourtney: "Whatever's meant to be will be. [I want] just a healthy, happy baby."

For much more of our exclusive sit-down with Kourtney and Scott -- how they told Khloe, Kim and the rest of the clan, potential wedding plans and much more -- pick up the new Us Weekly, on stands Friday.

