UsWeekly

Kim Kardashian says she doesn't care if Bill O'Reilly didn't like her recent beach photo shoot with Justin Bieber.

"I thought the shoot was all in fun. We had a good time," she said Tuesday on "Lopez Tonight." "Everyone is entitled to their own opinion on it. But we were just having a good time. The amazing creative team at Elle magazine obviously thought it was a great shoot and so did everyone. Everyone's loved it. It was all in fun."

O'Reilly said last week that the shots -- which show the E! reality star, 29, frolicking on the beach with 16-year-old Bieber -- are "gross ... It's a 16 year-old having an affair with a celebutante!"

Kardashian was clear to stress that she has never pursued Bieber.

Maybe there would be a romance if he were of "legal age," she said.

Said Kardashian, "He definitely has this swag to him."

More on Wonderwall:

Kim on Justin: 'Beliebers want to kill me!'

What's Kim K.'s spirit animal?

Oodles more Kim pics

More from UsWeekly:

PHOTOS: Justin, Kim and other stars cozying up at the White House

PHOTOS: Kim in her younger years

VIDEO: Kim kisses her bodyguard