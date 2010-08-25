Kim Kardashian: Bill O'Reilly Can Think Whatever He Wants
UsWeekly
Kim Kardashian says she doesn't care if Bill O'Reilly didn't like her recent beach photo shoot with Justin Bieber.
"I thought the shoot was all in fun. We had a good time," she said Tuesday on "Lopez Tonight." "Everyone is entitled to their own opinion on it. But we were just having a good time. The amazing creative team at Elle magazine obviously thought it was a great shoot and so did everyone. Everyone's loved it. It was all in fun."
O'Reilly said last week that the shots -- which show the E! reality star, 29, frolicking on the beach with 16-year-old Bieber -- are "gross ... It's a 16 year-old having an affair with a celebutante!"
Kardashian was clear to stress that she has never pursued Bieber.
Maybe there would be a romance if he were of "legal age," she said.
Said Kardashian, "He definitely has this swag to him."
