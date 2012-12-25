Happy Holidays!

Whether they're traveling to Texas, Kentucky or Colorado, celebrities are going the distance this year to be with the ones they love for the holidays.

From throwing big Christmas Eve parties to building snowmen with their kids, Us Weekly rounds up what a few stars are doing to celebrate the holiday season.

"The Voice" judge Blake Shelton, 36, and wife Miranda Lambert, 29, manage holiday visits with two families. "We spend Christmas Eve with Miranda's family in Lindale, Texas, then drive up to Oklahoma and have Christmas Day with my mom," Shelton shared with Us. "We try to hit everyone."

And they may stop by to visit other relatives as well. "If we know there are gifts at somebody's house, we'll swing by!" he joked.

While in Atlanta filming their CW hit "The Vampire Diaries," Nina Dobrev and Ian Somerhalder took a break December 3 to pick out their tree for Christmas. The couple of two years held hands, pinched off sprigs to sniff and laughed arm in arm as they homed in on an evergreen for their shared Southern digs.

"Nina and Ian are excited to celebrate the holidays together," says an insider. "It's a sign they're taking things to the next level."

Singer Fergie, 37, and husband Josh Duhamel, 40, are spending the holidays together in L.A. "My mom will bake her famous lasagna, but she makes it special for me with turkey and low-fat ricotta," Fergie tells Us. "Then everyone opens presents and makes a huge mess! We have a loud family, so it's a party."

At Kris Jenner's annual Christmas Eve bash this year, Kanye West, 35, will be joining girlfriend Kim Kardashian, 32. "My mom has a really big Christmas party every year on Christmas Eve," Rob Kardashian, 25, told E! News. "We all sleep over at the house, and on Christmas morning we wake up at like 6 a.m. and do presents. They all make breakfast, all the girls. We watch basketball. It's a family day."

Jennifer Lawrence, 22, will be spending Christmas with her family in her hometown of Louisville, Kentucky. "My brother just told me in an e-mail that we're all going to go clay pigeon shooting," Lawrence told U.K.'s The Guardian. "He found this place where they let you shoot clay pigeons and then give you dinner afterwards. He's real excited about it. We've never done it before."

"I don't know what his shooting skills are like -- I'm sure they're better than mine," "The Hunger Games" actress added. "I'm going to have to bring my bow and arrow."

Actress Kate Hudson, who is currently engaged to Muse frontman Matthew Bellamy, returns home to Colorado, where she grew up, every Christmas. "The whole family comes -- my brothers and all of the kids. At some point during Christmas, we all get together and do that. The kids ice skate and people drink hot cocoa," the mom, 33, to sons Ryder, 8, and Bingham, 17 months, told Access Hollywood. "We're a super traditional Christmas family. Mom and I decorate the house. We make snowmen -- it's kind of magical."

