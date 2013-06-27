Kim Kardashian breaks her Twitter silence to with Khloe a happy birthday, Sarah Michelle Gellar debuts son Rocky, 9 months, and James Woods, 66, debuts his new girlfriend Kristen Buaguess, 20: See Us Weekly's top 5 stories from Thursday, June 27, in the roundup!

1. Kim Kardashian Breaks Twitter Silence to Wish Khloe Kardashian Happy Birthday

Now that's family love! Kim Kardashian broke her Twitter silence for the first time since giving birth to baby North West to wish her little sister Khloe Kardashian a happy birthday. The reality star, 32, shared two collages of the Kardashian sisters on her Twitter account on Thursday, June 27, one depicting them as youngsters and the other filled with more recent shots. "The birthday girl! I love you so much!" Kim captioned the first shot.

2. Exclusive Photos: Sarah Michelle Gellar Debuts Son Rocky, 9 Months: First Look!

Rocky's ready for his closeup! Sarah Michelle Gellar and husband Freddie Prinze Jr. welcomed their second child, son Rocky James, back in September 2012. The tyke, who joins big sister Charlotte, 3, has stayed hidden from view ever since his arrival -- until now! The Buffy the Vampire Slayer alum, 36, stepped out in Los Angeles on Wednesday, June 26 with both of her little ones. Casually clad in jeans and a tank top, Gellar carried Rocky, who stared off intently into the distance.

3. Exclusive: Kate Middleton on Her Baby-to-Be: "I Can't Believe It!"

The final countdown has begun for the royal baby! Due July 11, Kate Middleton is "really enjoying her final weeks of pregnancy," a source close to the Duchess of Cambridge, 31, recently told Us Weekly. Indeed, as Prince William's wife of two years hunkers down to await the birth -- she made her last official engagement last week -- she's still marveling at the wonder of it all. "Kate finds pregnancy fascinating," the source says. "She still says, 'I can't believe it' when you talk about a baby being inside her.'"

4. James Woods, 66, Debuts New Girlfriend Kristen Bauguess, 20: Picture

Age may be just a number, but in James Woods' case, it's a much higher number than his girlfriend's. The actor, 66, is now dating Kristen Bauguess, 20 -- and it appears things are going well for the two. On Tuesday, June 25, Woods showed off his much-younger companion at the New York premiere of his movie White House Down.

5. James Gandolfini Funeral: Family Members, Sopranos Costars Pay Respects

James Gandolfini was laid to rest at Cathedral Church of Saint John the Divine in New York City on Thursday, June 27. The Zero Dark Thirty actor's funeral began at 10 a.m. EST and was led by the Very Rev. Dr. James A. Kowalski. According to a spokesman for HBO, remembrances were provided by the late star's wife, Deborah Lin Gandolfini; family friends Thomas Richardson and Susan Aston; and The Sopranos' creator and executive producer, David Chase.

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Kim Kardashian Breaks Twitter Silence, Sarah Michelle Gellar Debuts Son Rocky, 9 Months: Top 5 Stories