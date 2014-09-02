She's a whole lotta woman! Kim Kardashian was named Woman of the Year by British GQ, stripping down for the men's mag's latest issue.

Kardashian, 33, is topless in a sexy shot on the cover of British GQ's October issue, which celebrates the 17th Men of the Year awards and names the reality star as the lone Woman of the Year.

PHOTOS: Topless Stars: Celebs Who've Gone Near-Naked

Accompanied by gold cover lines, a bronzed Kardashian poses with her arm over her head. Her then-blonde highlighted hair is down and piecey, falling in front of her face.

The "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" star showed off a very different but equally sexy look when accepting the honor at the GQ Men of the Year awards in London on Tuesday, Sept. 2. With her husband Kanye West by her side, a brunette Kardashian wore a head-turning sheer embellished Ralph & Russo skirt with a slit up the middle over a plunging black Atsuko Kudo bodysuit.

PHOTOS: Kim Kardashian's Best Booty Moments

Though she is known for her famous family and last name, Kardashian made a point to invoke her new married name at the star-studded event. After she was introduced as Kim Kardashian, she made a correction in her acceptance speech that "it's Kim Kardashian West."

She made another joke about her name when she shared a photo via Instagram of her table at the event. Captioned "Who?" the photo shows the star's nameplate reading "Kim Kardashian" in the front of a pile. It was surrounded by other placards for West, Nicole Scherzinger, Sam Smith, Jonah Hill, Lewis Hamilton, and Pharrell Williams.

PHOTOS: Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's Sweetest PDA Moments

Kardashian went on to call the award "such an honor" and in her acceptance speech thanked West "for making me feel like woman of the year every day."