Kim Kardashian is getting antsy. As Us Weekly reported earlier, the 32-year-old plans to debut her post-baby body later this summer on mom Kris Jenner's talk show, Kris -- but until she's reached her goal, North West's mom "won't leave the house until she's thinner," a source tells Us.

The reality superstar has already lost 20 of the 50 pounds gained during her pregnancy, "But Kim can't lose the weight fast enough," the source says. "And she's frustrated she can't exercise yet." (Doctors have advised Kanye West's love to take it easy for the first five weeks.)

One of her postbaby-bod inspirations? "She really looks up to Beyonce," a friend says of Jay Z's wife, who debuted a truly impressive physique just a few months after the January 2012 birth of daughter Blue Ivy.

Also in the roundup? New scoop on Jennifer Lawrence's romantic reconciliation with ex Nicholas Hoult, new parents Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan-Tatum gorge on 1,000-calorie Subway sandwiches, begging for "more meat," and, well, more!

