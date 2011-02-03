They say hindsight is 20/20, and no one knows that better than Kim Kardashian.

Though the 30-year-old sobbed during Sunday's episode of "Kourtney and Kim Take New York" when W Magazine published "full-on porn" pictures of her in its annual November Art Issue, Kardashian tells UsMagazine.com she's had a change of heart.

"Looking back, I love the photos," she told Us at Thursday's REVOLVEclothing.com event in L.A. "W Magazine is iconic so I'm really happy that I did it and that those are the photos."

So what brought on the tears?

"It's just that that's not what I thought they were going to be," she explained. "Obviously I'm comfortable posing nude -- I've done that before, and I did that then for the magazine. But that's probably not the direction I would've wanted to go if I thought that was going to be the case."

(W Magazine fired back on Tuesday, telling New York Magazine's The Cut that "Kim Kardashian's cover was conceived as an artistic collaboration with well-known artist Barbara Kruger, and was a meditation on the influence that reality TV has on contemporary culture.")

In retrospect, Kardashian told Us she has no regrets about stripping down for the fashion mag -- even if she did shed a few tears on national TV.

"When you shoot something, you hope that it turns out the way that you expected it to be," she said. "But looking back, that was my initial reaction when I saw the pictures and I was just really upset. I do think the pictures are beautiful."

