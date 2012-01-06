Despite rounding out 2011 with a messy personal life, Kim Kardashian is turning over a new leaf and kicking things off with a new perfume launch!

On Wednesday, the Kim and Kourtney Take New York star took to her Twitter account to announce the news directly to her 12.3 million followers -- then gave them a sneak peak at the scent's new ad campaign.

PHOTOS: Celebrities with their own fragrances

"A pic from my new fragrance ad campaign True Reflection, which comes out this spring! It is so different than my other fragrances!" the 31-year-old revealed along with a photo her hair done up in voluminous old-Hollywood waves while wearing a stunning red lipstick.

PHOTOS: Kim Kardashian's 10 best hairstyles

"Another pic from my new True Reflection fragrance ad campaign...ultra glam! LOVE red lips! #ChannelingElizabethTay" the 31-year-old E! star added.

Kardashian's ad campaign won't be the first time she has paid homage to her late idol Elizabeth Taylor. In December, she spent $64,900 on a set of Lorraine Schwartz bangles, which once belonged to the icon.

"Elizabeth Taylor was an idol of mine and I'm honored to now own something from her collection," Kardashian told Us Weekly. "The Lorraine Schwartz jade bracelets are special because jade transfers energy, so I will cherish these bracelets with her energy in them for the rest of my life!"

PHOTOS: Kim's crazy year

True Reflection joins Kardashian's growing roster of namesake perfumes, including Kim Kardashian, Kim Kardahian Gold and Kim Kardashian Love (which was a limited-edition release that was gifted to the guests at her August wedding where she wed Kris Humphries -- and whom she filed for divorce from in October).

Get more Us! Follow us on Twitter, Friend us on Facebook, Subscribe to Us Weekly