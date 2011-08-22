When Duchess Kate tied the knot with Prince William on April 29, it was reported that the bride wanted to do her own makeup so that her groom would recognize her on their wedding day.

And while Kim Kardashian also opted to stick with her signature makeup look (smoky eyes, soft lips, tons of false lashes) for her nuptials to Kris Humphries on Saturday, she borrowed a key beauty attribute from Middleton: full, defined brows.

"Late night eyebrows by Anastasia! Check out her light mouthpiece to get a close up of my brows! LOL" the 30-year-old tweeted hours before her wedding along with a Twitpic of her getting tweezed.

The extra attention to her arches paid off since Kardashian donned a sparkling diamond headpiece atop her brunette locks that were fixed into a sophisticated low bun.

"She looked very Armenian, like an Armenian princess," a source told Us Weekly on Saturday.

