Her new hair color may make her feel younger, but Kim Kardashian is channeling old Hollywood for her new fragrance commercial.

The bride-to-be, 30, who recently dyed her dark raven locks a light-brown shade, tweeted how excited she was about the photo shoot, saying, "Shooting my fragrance ad campaign today! The commercial went great, now its the photo shoot! I will send u guys some cute pics!

Two hours later she wrote "The photo shoot is off to a good start! Gonna be a fun day! Have a great day everyone!"and attached the twit pic of herself getting her makeup done.

She was snapped on set wearing a vintage-inspired outfit with curled hair tied back in a scarf.

The sexy star has also been busy planning her weddng to Kris Humpries. Two weeks ago she went shopping for her dream gown at Vera Wang's New York store with her sister, Kourtney, 32.

While it's unclear whether Kim actually decided on her perfect dress, her sister Khloe, 26, is rooting for her to go with Wang.

"She did mine, so I hope she does [Kim's]," Khloe told E! News. Wang also designed the wedding dresses of stars like Mariah Carey, Victoria Beckham and Sarah Michelle Gellar. "Just because I love her, and I feel like when you think of weddings, you think of Vera Wang. I think it would be a perfect fit."

