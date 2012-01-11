Get ready to wake up with Kim Kardashian!

The 31-year-old E! reality star will help Kelly Ripa kick off an all-female lineup of guest hosts on LIVE! With Kelly beginning January 23, Disney-ABC announced Wednesday. The two women will interview Glee star Kevin McHale, 23, in addition to gabbing about the new season of Keeping Up with the Kardashians.

The four remaining co-hosts have yet to be announced.

Ripa, 41, has been searching for a permanent partner since Regis Philbin went off the air on November 18, 2011. Ironically, Kardashian's ex, NFL player Reggie Bush, tried his hand at co-hosting on the January 9 episode.

