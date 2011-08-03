Royal rip-off!

When Kim Kardashian and Kris Humphries cut their wedding cake on August 20, the sugary treat (a 10-tier white cake with chocolate-chip icing and black-and-white decorations) might look a little familiar.

Says a source close to the reality starlet, 30: "Kim wants it to resemble Prince William and Duchess Kate's!"

Kardashian and NBA hunk Humphries, 26, chose their cake -- which costs $15,000 to $20,000 -- on a July 29 visit to Hansen's Cakes in Los Angeles.

When the Duke and Duchess tied the knot on April 29, they munched on a traditional multi-tiered fruitcake with cream and white piping designed by prestigious British baker Fiona Cairns. The royal sweethearts worked closely with designer Cairns, who told Us Weekly "Catherine wanted a traditional wedding cake with a modern twist."

As for Kardashian and Humphries royal reality wedding, she tells Us, "It's all exciting, but a little stressful."

Is Humphries a hands-on groom? "He knows what he wants!" Kardashian says.