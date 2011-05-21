Dancing 'til the world ends?!

Celebs are tweeting up a storm about the theory of Saturday night's impending apocalypse.

While some Christians controversially predict May 21 to be the Rapture or Doomsday, most stars don't seem too concerned.

"I'm gonna follow Britney [Spears'] advice and I'll keep on dancing 'til the world ends!" Brad Goreski wrote.

"I heard if you were parachute pants, it makes the trip last longer," Colin Hanks tweeted, in reference to the idea that the souls of those people who were saved would fly up to heaven when the Rapture happens. "That, and orange slices. #rapture"

"If the world does try to end today, my #Lovatics will save you," Demi Lovato wrote. "They're superheros." The 18-year-old starlet added: "If the world does end today, I've never been this healthy and this happy in my entire life... #notpanicked #feelingblessed"

Kim Kardashian didn't understand all the fuss. "I'm confused, why does everyone think the world is gonna end today?" she wrote Saturday. "Only God can determine that!" Her sister Khloe agreed: "Amen, Kimmie!"

"If it's the end of the word today.. I better get a massage a facial and my feet done so I can meet Jesus looking and feeling right," Tyrese said.

Milla Jovovich tried to make sense of the timing of it all. "Okay, so we've been talking about the end of days," she wrote on the microblogging site. "And I was wondering, what time zone does it start in? Pacific standard or eastern time? Mid atlantic?"

Dina Manzo, a former Real Housewife of New Jersey, wasn't convinced that the world was coming to an end. "Rapture my ass," she wrote. "Well, that doesn't sound so good, but you all know what I mean. Go out an have a beautiful day."

"The Rapture will not be on May 21, 2011," Wyclef Jean assured fans. "My sermon will be on May 22, 2011."

"The world is not ending today!" Jordin Sparks wrote. "I have to do a show in a few hours."

American Pie star Jason Biggs quipped: "I made an appointment this morning with the courts to officially change my name to Kirk Cameron. Later Suckers! Have fun in hell! #rapture"

Pete Wentz told fans he was "pregaming on the rapture."

