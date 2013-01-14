Kim Kardashian's pregnancy may have come as a surprise, but it was a welcome one. Kanye West's girlfriend spoke candidly about her happy baby news during an appearance on the TODAY show Jan. 15.

"Khloe has been very open about her fertility issues, and I think I was always really kind of quiet about mine," Kim, 32, said of her sister, 28, who has no biological children yet with husband Lamar Odom. "I have similar issues, and so it was a pleasant surprise when so many doctors were telling me one thing and then the opposite happens." (Kim visited fertility specialists in recent episodes of Keeping Up With the Kardashians.)

She added, "I think it's just such a blessing knowing my circumstances."

Kim and West, 35, will welcome their first child in July. Though she's still legally wed to NBA player Kris Humphries (she filed for divorce after 72 days of marriage in October 2011), the E! reality star is ready to start the next chapter of her life.

Marrying the "Heard 'Em Say" rapper "is something that we talk about," Kim admitted, but their current focus is "on the baby."

"I was always such a planner," Kim explained. "You think your life is going to be a certain way, and the best surprises just happen when you don't plan."

