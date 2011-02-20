For Kim Kardashian, being a reality star-turned-designer-turned-producer-turned-author-turned-entrepreneur just wasn't enough. Now the "Kourtney and Kim Take New York" starlet, 30, is looking to add singing sensation to her already lengthy resume.

"I wanted to do something that I had never done before, something that was a little bit out of my comfort zone," Kardashian told UsMagazine.com of her upcoming single, "Turn it Up" at the L.A. premiere of the thriller, "Unknown," Wednesday. "So, I tried it and it was fun."

The track, produced by legendary hit maker The-Dream (the man behind Rihanna's "Umbrella" and Beyonce's "Single Ladies") is "like a pop dance song," Kardashian explained, adding that her fans will get to hear it "in about three weeks."

And though the E! star says she's a talented vocalist -- "I have a cute little voice," she recently told Harper's Bazaar -- she's not looking to launch a full-on singing career.

Well, not yet, anyway.

"You never know what would happen but as of right now I'm not thinking about that," she told Us. "It's just a fun song."

