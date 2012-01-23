Three months after filing to end her 72-day marriage to Kris Humphries, Kim Kardashian is still forced to defend rumors that her televised nuptials -- and her union to the NBA star -- was a sham.

During a Monday cohosting gig with Kelly Ripa on LIVE! With Kelly, the 31-year-old reality star mogul slammed rumors she tied the knot just for fame and fortune.

PHOTOS: Kris and Kim's doomed wedding

"Being a hopeless romantic, I wanted to believe in something so badly. If you really think about it, if this was a business decision and I really made all that money that everyone was claiming that we made off this wedding, and if the wedding was fake and just for TV -- I’m a smart business woman -- I would have stayed married longer," Kardashian reasoned to Ripa during the morning show's Host Chat segment. "I really didn't think following my heart would create this much backlash."

NEWS: Medium John Edward helps Kim realize she should end her marriage

Pulling the plug on her marriage so quickly was a necessity for the reality star. "I definitely tried everything I could [to save it], but also heard stories of people who had kids and stayed married for years and it didn't end up working out," she said. "I want babies and that forever love and if I felt in my heart that this wasn't right, why wait years for the same result?"

PHOTOS: Hollywood's shortest marriages

In the wake of her October 31 divorce filing from Humphries, 26, Kardashian says she found herself leaning heavily on her mom, Kris Jenner, who divorced her first husband, Robert Kardashian, Sr., in 1990.

PHOTOS: LOL! Kelly Ripa and Nick Lachey reenact Kim's wedding day

"My mom and dad had four kids and they split up. I couldn't even fathom it at the time but as I got older, I began to understand her a bit more," Kardashian told Ripa. "Thinking of myself in that situation, if my mom had four kids and she was able to get out of a situation that she felt like didn't fit her, I think anybody could."

PHOTOS: The Kardashian family photo album

Still, the suddenly-single star hasn't given up on finding her happy ending.

"I just have to rewrite my fairytale," she told Ripa.

Get more Us! Follow us on Twitter, Friend us on Facebook, Subscribe to Us Weekly