Kris Humphries is in the middle of nowhere right now.

On Monday, when his wife Kim Kardashian shockingly filed for divorce in L.A. after 72 days of marriage, Humphries was sweating it out -- at a gym in his Minnesota hometown.

A witness saw the NBA star, 26, "working out intensely," with his wedding ring still on his finger. Intimating he was blindsided by Kardashian's move, he told Us Weekly in a statement that day: "I'm committed to this marriage and everything this covenant represents. I love my wife and am devastated to learn she filed for divorce. I'm willing to do whatever it takes to make it work."

Humphries was spotted again in Minnesoa on Tuesday, driving around town in his blue Cutlass.

Did Humphries ever confide in his pals about marital woes with Kardashian, 31? "He didn't discuss it -- he's a very private guy," groomsman Anthony Polski tells the new Us Weekly. "The news is a shock."

And, as his distraught future ex Kardashian cut her promotional Australian tour short Thursday, Humphries similarly nixed plans to host a party at Chateau Gardens this weekend in Las Vegas.

"We can confirm that Kris Humphries has rescheduled his appearance at Chateau Gardens in Las Vegas," a rep for Chateau Gardens tells Us. "While he works through this very private matter, his friends here at Chateau Gardens understand and look forward to welcoming him back to Las Vegas when he will return to celebrate his birthday."

What went wrong so quickly between the pair, anyway? After their glitzy, $10 million Aug. 20 wedding and super-luxe honeymoon in Italy, the newlyweds faced a harsh new reality. "She was like, 'Now what?'" a Kardashian insider tells Us. "They didn't know each other."

And, in the aftermath, thanks to Kardashian's iron-clad prenup, "Anything earned during the marriage, she keeps," another source tells Us. "Kris does not receive any of Kim's money."

Except for one thing: A cut of the hefty profits from their E! wedding special.

"Kim and Kris got 30 percent of the revenue from every commercial that aired," another source says. "The wedding special aired in about 50 countries -- they made out like bandits!"

