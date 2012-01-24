Kim Kardashian is giving back.

The Kourtney and Kim Take New York reality star recently donated the $50,000 she raised during a September 2011 fundraiser to The Trevor Project, an organization that provides suicide prevention services to LGBT teens.

PHOTOS: A-list LGBT allies

Kardashian, 31, raised the funds during a trip to the Cantor Fitzgerald offices in New York City, where she was put to work on the trading floor.

PHOTOS: Kim and sister Kourtney explore New York City

"The firm lost more than 600 employees in the 9/11 attacks on the World Trade Center in 2001 and on the 10th anniversary of the attacks, they donated all revenues from their trades to charities around the world," she wrote on her blog at the time. "I was honored to take part!"

PHOTOS: Celebrities' good deeds

Kardashian joins celebrities including Glee's Kevin McHale, Daniel Radcliffe, Adam Lambert and Kathy Griffin in supporting The Trevor Project, which aims to end suicide among lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and questioning young people.

Get more Us! Follow us on Twitter, Friend us on Facebook, Subscribe to Us Weekly