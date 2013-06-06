Pregnant Kim Kardashian is in the home stretch! The expectant reality star, 32, headed to a doctor's appointment in Beverly Hills on Thursday, June 6, looking polished and serene in a white, bump-hugging button-down shirt, which she paired with silver jewelry, black leggings and flip-flops. Kanye West's love -- feted at a baby shower in Beverly Hills last weekend -- wore her brunette locks in glamorous retro waves.

PHOTOS: Kim's baby bump style

Due in July, the first-time mom-to-be wasn't feeling quite so Zen earlier on Thursday after overly zealous photographers allegedly threatened her. "I wouldn't let the paps get a pic of me today & they threatened my life & said if I continue to block shots then they will make my world dangerous to live in!" the E! star tweeted. "How dare they threaten my life & my unborn child! This has gotten way out of control!"

PHOTOS: Kim flashes pregnant bikini bod on family trip to Greece

Continued Kardashian, who has famously endured more than a few taunts and criticism during her pregnancy: "Let me enjoy this last month of pregnancy please without threats & being scared to leave my home due to what dangerous thing they just threatened to do to me."

PHOTOS: Kim's pregnancy compared to Kate Middleton's

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star acknowledged that she's a celebrity -- but needs some downtime, especially now. "I get I live a public life," she said. "I live my life on a reality show for the world to see. I love my life, but when the cameras stop, that doesn't mean I don't want a break too. I'm 32 yrs old now, about to be a mom. I'm not 25 clubbing around LA anymore."

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Kim Kardashian Dresses Baby Bump in Button Down Shirt, Slams Photographers