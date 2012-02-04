Kim Kardashian Fends Off Obsessed Fan in Last Man Standing Cameo
There's no doubt Kim Kardashian has met her fair share of enthusiastic fans, but when the reality star makes a guest appearance on ABC's Last Man Standing, she really meets her match.
"I play myself, so if I do bad at this, I have some issues," Kardashian, 31, told Entertainment Tonight of her appearance on the February 7 episode. "It's fun to play the more dramatic version of myself."
As the preview clip above shows, Kardashian encounters superfan Mandy (Molly Ephraim) at a book signing -- and their meeting doesn't exactly go as planned.
"Kim, seriously, you look so beautiful," a frazzled Molly sputters to Kardashian as she sits behind a table signing copies of Dollhouse. "Can I have a hug?"
Replies Kardashian: "Sure, I could use one!"
Watch the clip above to find out what happens next that leads Mandy to be dragged out of the signing by security!
Kardashian's appearance on Last Man Standing airs Tuesday on ABC.
