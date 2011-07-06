She's posed nude for Playboy (and famously regretted it), then stripped down again for W magazine in November. But for the August issue of Cosmopolitan, Kim Kardashian is keeping her clothes on. Sort of.

The E! reality star, 30, shows off her other most popular assets in a pink sweatshirt dress that barely covers her lower region.

In the mag, she opens up about the downside of being a celebrity."Sometimes I feel like a zoo animal. I'll be at a restaurant, and someone will put their phone in front of my face and take a picture without saying hi."The bride-to-be enjoyed some privacy with her fiance Kris Humphries over the holiday weekend, when they traveled to the NBA player's native Minnesota.

"Kind of obsessed with Lake Minnetonka! Boats & O's!" Kardashian tweeted July 4. "It's like Vegas on the lake over here!"

During their daytime outing, New Jersey Nets forward Humphries, 26, tweeted a photo of his bride-to-be on a jet ski. "Look at Kim tearing up the lake!" he wrote, nicknaming her "Kaptain K."

