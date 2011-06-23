Kim Kardashian is sick and tired of defending her famous derrière.

Fed up with constant chatter that her Armenian behind is enhanced with an implant, the reality star seeks the advice of her family doctor to help prove her booty is legit.

As the hilarious clip above from Sunday's "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" shows, the engaged star, 30, is willing to spare no expense to end the rumors.

"My sisters have dared me to get a butt X-ray," Kim tells the doc, as Kourtney and Khloe look on. "I really just want to get [it] so I can show the whole world."

While Kim is ready to turn to technology to prove her point, Khloe has a more hands-on idea for the doc. "You could just feel her ass up and see if it's real. You're a doctor -- you'll know."

Later, the sisters decide to X-ray Kourtney's breast implants to see what an implant looks like, before comparing that film to Kim's booty.

"The fact that Kim is actually laying on a table and actually getting an X-ray of her ass is, like, [her butt is] iconic. Are you serious?!" Khloe says.

Watch the hilarious doctor visit above and tune in to the full episode of "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" Sunday at 10 p.m. (EST) on E!

