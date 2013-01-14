Is Kim Kardashian an even hotter mom-to-be now? The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, who is expecting her first child with boyfriend Kanye West, got a new haircut on Monday, Jan. 14.

Posing with a pouty face, Kardashian shared a snapshot of herself showing off her new bangs. In the photo, the pregnant starlet swept her stylish new 'do to the side and wore her long, dark locks wavy. "I cut my bangs for real!" she captioned the picture on her blog. "What do you guys think of my new look?"

On Dec. 19, 2012, Kardashian tricked her fans into believing she got bangs by posting several photos of herself getting a haircut by stylist Chris McMillian. "He just can't control his scissor hands! Bangs," she wrote with photo of her new 'do.

But his "scissor hands" weren't actually doing any cutting. "I saw a few of you tweeting me about my bangs! The bangs are fake!" she confessed on her website later that same day. "Just clip ons! I had a fun Cosmo cover shoot yesterday and Chris McMillan clipped these on!"

Tell Us: What do you think of Kardashian's real bangs now?

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Kim Kardashian Gets Bangs "For Real" This Time