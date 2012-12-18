New Year, new 'do!

With less than two weeks until 2013, Kim Kardashian touched down at LAX on Tuesday Dec. 18 with a fresh new look: Sexy, side-swept bangs and a few inches off of her overall length. "There's no place like home! I'm soooo tied! Finally a day off tomorrow! Can't wait to sleep in, in my very own bed!" Kardashian tweeted of her arrival back from Miami; she appeared fresh-faced, with minimal makeup, at LAX.

The man responsible for the 32-year-old reality superstar's sexy, trendy new look: Celeb hairstylist Chris McMillan.

"Fun shoot today @mrchrismcmillan He just can't control his scissor hands! #bangs'," Kanye West's love tweeted beneath several instagram shots of the haircutting process.

McMillan, who famously gave Jennifer Aniston her iconic "Rachel" haircut back in the Friends era -- and gave Miley Cyrus her shocking blonde, punk pixie cut earlier this year -- also chronicled Kardashian's makeover.

"shawnsssr BANGS!!! @kimkardashian #love #fringe #photoshoot #sexy @ Pier 59 Studios,'" he wrote.

Tell Us: What do you think of Kardashian's new do?

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Kim Kardashian Gets Bangs, Shorter Hair