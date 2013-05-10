Kim Kardashian is running out of time for nesting! After attending the 2013 Met Gala in NYC on Monday, May 6, the seven-months pregnant reality star was spotted getting back to work at finding a new house in Beverly Hills on May 10.

The 32-year-old reality star, who is expecting her first child with Kanye West in July, showed off her growing baby bump in a tight black top and lacy cardigan while looking at homes.

Earlier this year, Kardashian sold her five-bedroom, 4,000-square-foot Beverly Hills home, and has been on the hunt for a new one since. She and West, 35, purchased a $9 million mansion in Bel Air, but TMZ reports that renovations on the home won't be done in time for the baby's birth. Now, the parents-to-be are reportedly looking for a temporary home to rent.

Kardashian and West have been spending more time together as their baby's due date nears. The rapper picked up his pregnant girlfriend in Greece from her family vacation on Apr. 29, and brought her to Paris for a quick visit with him. The twosome reunited in the Big Apple to walk the Met Ball red carpet together on May 6.

Kardashian wore a much-talked-about flower Givenchy dress by Riccardo Tisci for the evening. "He had gloves sewn into the dress and even a Givenchy printed heel," she wrote on her blog. "This was Riccardo's vision for me, and it was breathtaking."

