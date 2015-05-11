Been there, seen that. Kim Kardashian West is baring it all again for a photo shoot, but this time she's covered by nothing more than a strategically placed thin coat of white paint on various parts of her body.

The photo shoot is part of the May 10 episode of "Keeping Up With the Kardashians."

For the shoot, Kim posed for photographer Kesler Tran in the middle of the desert, completely exposed to the elements.

According to a screen grab of the scene, Kim was well aware of the risqué nature of the moment, saying, "God, if a paparazzi was here…"

Kim, of course, is well-versed in nude photoshoots, having done several of them during her career (remember this and this?).

"I just want to do fun and artsy things," she said on the popular reality show. "I want to capture really cool moments and have some great shoots and be nude and do all this cool stuff."