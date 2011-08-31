Mr. and Mrs. Humphries got lovestoned in New York on Wednesday night!

Newlyweds Kim Kardashian and Kris Humphries were feted by pals Colin Cowie and Jason Binn at a lavish, over-the-top bash held at Capitale, but the twosome really let loose afterwards, when they hit Southern Hospitality in Hell's Kitchen.

Kardashian, 30, and Humphries, 26, crammed into the bar-restaurant with Kim's sisters Khloe and Kourtney plus pal Jonathan Cheban -- all to catch 30-year-old Timberlake give a rare, surprise musical performance with FreeSol, a band signed to his record label, Tennman Records. (Timberlake announced the impromptu performance via Twitter.)

Also on hand for the jam-packed concert? Actress Emma Roberts, plus Timberlake's sexy movie costars Emma Stone (featured in "Friends with Benefits") and Amanda Seyfried (his partner in crime in the upcoming thriller "In Time"). Timberlake (who famously took a break from his musical career to focus on acting) reportedly sang an acoustic version of "What Goes Around Comes Around."