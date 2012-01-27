When Kim Kardashian filed to divorce Kris Humphries in October after just 72 days of marriage, it's clear it wasn't a decision she made lightly.

On Sunday's finale of Kourtney and Kim Take New York, Kardashian, 31, experiences a massive breakdown over her failed marriage prior to filing for divorce and Us Weekly has a sneak peek at the emotional scene.

As she discusses her plans to leave New York City with sister Kourtney, the reality star quickly dissolves into tears when realizing her marriage cannot be saved.

"It's hard for me. He's a good heart, he's a Christian -- everything on paper I want in someone, but for some reason, my heart isn't connecting," she tells Kourtney, asking that she and their family to support her decision to end things.

"I feel awful that I made him move out here and change his whole life. I feel sad, I feel bad for the guy. He feel in love with me and I fell in love with him and now all my feelings have changed," she bawls.

But it's not until she reflects on her highly-publicized August 20 wedding -- filmed for a four-hour E! special -- that the new bride really breaks down.

"I invited all these people to this huge wedding and flew everyone out, wasted everyone's time and everyone's money -- everyone's everything -- and I feel bad! At 30 years old, I thought I'd be married with kids and I'm not. I failed at this," she says. "People change their minds, people make mistakes."

The season finale of Kourtney and Kim Take New York airs Sunday at 10 p.m. (EST) on E!.

