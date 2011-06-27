Kim Kardashian and Heidi Klum hit the streets for an early morning jog on Sunday. The duo buddied up for a 4-mile run through New York City's Battery Park in skin-tight spandex leggings and fitted athletic tops. Kardashian and Klum, who've been friendly for years, recently worked together on "Project Runway."

Kardashian, 30, tweeted that she wanted to "really get in fab shape" and was well underway on her "wedding slimdown." But the reality star took some time out from her wedding prep last week to be a guest judge on Klum's show.

Klum, 38, spent most of last summer filming the Lifetime series in New York while her hubby Seal was away on tour. The couple started a friendly competition between them to see who could run the most miles while they were apart. "I had so much fun running in the city, and wanted to do something fun again this year but include everyone," Klum told Us Weekly.

So the supermodel launched a site with AOL -- heidiklum.aol.com -- where everyone can create a login and track their miles.

