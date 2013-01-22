Kim Kardashian is keeping all signs of her pregnancy under wraps. The Kourtney and Kim Take Miami starlet, who is expecting her first child with boyfriend Kanye West, stepped out Paris Tuesday, Jan. 22 to attend the Stephane Rolland show at Palais De Tokyo during Paris Fashion Week.

Due in July, the mom-to-be made it very difficult to tell if she's showing yet by wearing a loose-fitting black and white ensemble. Kardashian, 32, donned high-waisted black pants, a white turtleneck shirt and black baggy sweater and accessorized with tall black heels, leather gloves and a fur clutch.

Before attending the show, Kardashian tweeted, "Woke up early, went to the gym. Feels good to start my day like this! Now getting ready for the Stephane Rolland Fashion Show!"

It's the second voyage to the romantic city for the star in the past three weeks. Kardashian traveled to the City of Lights with West shortly after announcing they were expecting on Dec. 30. The 35-year-old rapper sat front row at the Lanvin Men show on Jan. 20, and the following day Kardashian tweeted, "Date night in Paris."

Though she's still legally married to Kris Humphries, Kardashian told the TODAY show last week that she has struggled with fertility issues in the past and it is a "miracle" she got pregnant.

"I think it's just such a blessing knowing my circumstances," she said, adding, "You think your life is going to be a certain way, and the best surprises just happen when you don't plan."

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Kim Kardashian Hides Baby Bump in Black and White Outfit at Paris Fashion Week