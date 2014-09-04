By Entertainment Tonight

Kim Kardashian didn't just bare it all as British GQ's Woman of the Year, she also opened up about her sex life with husband Kanye West and implied that she's made yet another sex tape.

Many attribute the 33-year-old reality star's initial fame to her sex tape with Brandy's brother Ray J. "My husband Kanye and I have an amazing sex life," Kim told GQ (via NY Post). "So far as the sex tape is concerned, whether or not we've made another ...If we have, it's never something I want to go public."

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star added, "I never want to make the same mistake twice."

Kim also revealed that it was the rumors that they were to name their daughter North West that led to their decision to call her that. "It was a rumor in the press and we'd never really considered it seriously," she admitted.

"But Kanye and I were having lunch … and Pharrell came over to us and said, 'Oh my God, are you guys really going to call your daughter North? That is the best name.' Then a little while later Anna Wintour came over and asked the same thing. She told us: 'North is a genius name.' Kanye and I looked at one another and just laughed. I guess at that point it sort of stuck."

