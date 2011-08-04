Now that she's decided on a royal wedding cake, said yes to the (Vera Wang) dress and created the perfect "I do" perfume, Kim Kardashian is getting her bridal glam squad in place.

On Thursday, celebrity makeup artist Mario Dedivanovic announced that he would be beautifying Kris Humphries' bride-to-be for her upcoming nuptials. "I couldn't be more excited and honored to be a part of such an important and special day in Kim's life," he wrote on his blog. "I've envisioned what she would look like as a bride ever since I began working with her and I finally get to bring that vision of beauty to life!

Dedivanovic even asked readers what look they would choose for Kardashian, 30, on her wedding day: "What would it be? Radiant/natural? Or Sexy/Glam?"

Kardashian has also enlisted star trainers Gunnar Peterson and Tracy Anderson to refine her shape for the August 20th nuptials. "With me, she's doing free-arm [exercises], where I'm changing the movements all the time, and also dance aerobics," Anderson tells Us. As for diet, a source says, "she's cut out fatty foods and sugar."

