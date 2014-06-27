Reality TV star Kim Kardashian is house-hunting for a home in New York City with her new husband Kanye West.

The showbiz couple married in Italy on May 14 and Kardashian now appears to be searching for a marital home in the Big Apple.

The socialite viewed a $17.3 million town house in Greenwich Village on Friday along with her mother Kris Jenner, sister Kendall Jenner and a TV crew.

Kardashian is also said to have visited a $13 million penthouse with a private terrace complete with swimming pool.

Pictures show the brunette beauty wearing a hard hat as she visited one of the unfinished apartments.

The couple is building a family home in Bel Air, California but construction work is still underway. Reports suggest the project may be completed later this year.