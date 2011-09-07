Kim Kardashian isn't shy when it comes to sharing news about her body. First she got a butt x-ray to prove to the world that her famous derriere is au naturel, and now she's dishing even more about her pesky skin condition, psoriasis.

The E! star posted graphic before-and-after pics of her splotchy stems to her official website Tuesday.

"I'm using Sally Hansen Airbrush Legs spray and it is my lifesaver at the moment!" the 30-year-old wrote. "I love this stuff! It really covers up my psoriasis so well!"

The aerosol makeup formula glides over legs to disguise flaws and creates an instant healthy glow that washes off in the shower. The best part: you can score it for around $12, and it's available in a variety of hues to suit every skin tone.

The newlywed revealed that she was diagnosed with psoriasis, a skin disorder that occurs in the form of red, flaky patches on the body, during a July episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians.

"People don't understand the pressure on me to look perfect," she said on the show. "When I gain a pound, it's in the headlines. Imagine what the tabloids would do to me if they saw all these spots?"

Kardashian inherited the skin issue from her mother Kris, who has suffered with it since the age of 30.

