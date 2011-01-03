She's posed nude on the covers of Playboy and W, but Kim Kardashian doesn't consider herself to be a sex symbol.

"I don't find myself as sexy as everyone thinks," the 30-year-old tells Glamour's February issue. "I'm a lot more insecure than people would assume, but with little stupid things. When I get dressed, I'm always so indecisive."

Despite her insecurities, the E! reality star -- who poses on the mag's cover in a La Perla bra and Tom Ford pajamas -- says modeling for Playboy was a liberating experience.

"It was an independence thing for me. I was always by the book, such the straight arrow when it came to pleasing my parents and being a good daughter. I felt like this was one decision that only I could make," Kardashian explains. "And I think it looks great. I'll have those pictures forever."

In fact, doffing her clothes for the cameras helped Kardashian -- who just shot her first music video with Kanye West -- to feel more comfortable in her skin.

"It's a process. You have to learn to accept it," she says of gaining body confidence. "You have to learn to like what you see in the mirror. There are definitely times when I don't feel like myself, but you have to fake it until you make it."

RELATED ON WONDERWALL & MSN:

See how all your fave celebs brought in the new year

Find out what the hottest home trends are for 2011

Learn all about 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians'

RELATED ON USMAGAZINE.COM:

PHOTOS: Kim's best booty shots

PHOTOS: The Kardashian family's crazy year

VIDEO: Scott Disick makes fun of Kim's body