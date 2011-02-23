She's hawked everything from Silly Bandz to credit cards, but there's one thing Kim Kardashian says she'll never promote: "I have said no to butt enhancement pills!"

PHOTOS: See the Kardashians as kids

"I'm like, I don't think I need them and this is just crazy," she explains during an appearance on The Rachael Ray Show, airing Monday, February 28 (check your local listings). "I would never endorse a product like that!"

PHOTOS: Kim's best booty moments

Adds matriarch Kris Jenner, 55: "It's my job as a manager to present them with every single deal, whether I want to or not. It's nothing about the 10 percent, I swear!"

VIDEO: Kim does a keg stand

The Kardashian family -- who netted an impressive $65 million in 2010 alone -- have already planned to expand their empire with a spinoff show focused on teen sisters Kylie, 13, and Kendall, 15.

"We've been batting that around a little bit," Jenner tells the 42-year-old talk show host, noting that her main priority is still her daughters' education. "As long as they get good grades and they keep doing what they're doing and they're good girls."

VIDEO: Bruce Jenner defends Kendall's infamous bikini shoot

"Kendall has her cheerleading, Kylie has her dance class and they have horseback riding, so you never know," Jenner mused. "I'm talking to Ryan [Seacrest] a little bit, batting that around."

Get more Us! Follow us on Twitter, Friend us on Facebook, Subscribe to Us Weekly